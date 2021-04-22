Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Richard Douglas Gledhill Sells 800,000 Shares

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £552,000 ($721,191.53).

Shares of LON SCE remained flat at $GBX 68.50 ($0.89) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 989,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £133.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33. Surface Transforms Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.44 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

