Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Richard Douglas Gledhill Sells 800,000 Shares

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £552,000 ($721,191.53).
Shares of LON SCE remained flat at $GBX 68.50 ($0.89) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 989,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £133.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33. Surface Transforms Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.44 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81 ($1.06).
Surface Transforms Company Profile
