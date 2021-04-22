Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.71

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 7626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 76.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

