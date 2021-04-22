Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0870 on Major Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 74.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Swap has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $10,327.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00282584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.31 or 0.00986443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00685570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,918.17 or 1.00359788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,993,926 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.