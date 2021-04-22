Swarm Trading Down 34.7% Over Last Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and approximately $289,513.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00070437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00708398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.81 or 0.07983804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.