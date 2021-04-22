SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.58 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $24.59 million and approximately $24.58 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00710525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.23 or 0.08516595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048805 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

