Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $3.90 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Swipe has a total market cap of $334.03 million and $503.17 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00007150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00074119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00741137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00096751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.63 or 0.08210109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051389 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

