SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One SwissBorg coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $7.99 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00069258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00735003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00095465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.35 or 0.08700852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049689 BTC.

SwissBorg Coin Profile

CHSB is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

