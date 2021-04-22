SYNC Network (SYNC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94,837.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $94,837.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.11 or 0.00559300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006105 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.24 or 0.03367896 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 135,725,613 coins and its circulating supply is 114,320,956 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

