Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. 3,443,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,458. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

