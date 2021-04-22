Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Dennis Podlesak Acquires 13,967 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.19. 1,840,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,824. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $684.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

