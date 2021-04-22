Syneos Health (SYNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Syneos Health has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.09-4.38 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYNH opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $88.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Insiders have sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock worth $355,005,081 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

