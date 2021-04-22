Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 663.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

