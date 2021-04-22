Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.