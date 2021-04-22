Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

