Syntropy (NOIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $270.28 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $270.28 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

