Syquant Capital Sas Acquires New Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,232,000. Glu Mobile makes up about 2.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.51% of Glu Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,455. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GLUU. Roth Capital downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

