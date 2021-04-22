Syquant Capital Sas Acquires Shares of 224,047 SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 224,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. SMTC accounts for about 0.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.79% of SMTC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMTX. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 908,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SMTC by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SMTC by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SMTC alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX remained flat at $$6.04 during trading on Thursday. SMTC Co. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). SMTC had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $101.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SMTC Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

SMTC Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing services; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.