Syquant Capital Sas Acquires Shares of 75,000 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Extended Stay America makes up 0.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of STAY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 9,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,197. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

