Syquant Capital Sas Buys Shares of 10,000 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Wynn Resorts accounts for 0.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 483,594 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.69.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

