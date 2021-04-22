Syquant Capital Sas Has $35.10 Million Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Syquant Capital Sas boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 138.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Grubhub makes up about 9.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.63% of Grubhub worth $35,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,638 shares of company stock valued at $943,031. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

