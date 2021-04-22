Syquant Capital Sas Invests $1.05 Million in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. New Vista Acquisition comprises 0.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

OTCMKTS NVSAU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 75,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

