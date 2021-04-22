Syquant Capital Sas Invests $8.50 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. HealthEquity comprises about 2.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.15% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,383. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,327,580 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

