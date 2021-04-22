Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,613 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Aegion makes up approximately 1.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.43% of Aegion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aegion in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEGN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,293. The stock has a market cap of $932.96 million, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.