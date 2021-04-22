Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. Cubic accounts for about 1.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.21% of Cubic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cubic by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cubic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Cubic by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the period.

CUB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

NYSE CUB remained flat at $$74.96 during trading on Thursday. 831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

