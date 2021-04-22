Syquant Capital Sas Purchases Shares of 181,998 Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Alpha Capital Acquisition accounts for about 0.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASPCU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 4,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.59.
Alpha Capital Acquisition Profile
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.