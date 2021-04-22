Syquant Capital Sas Purchases Shares of 417,000 HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 417,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,000. HMS makes up about 4.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.47% of HMS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMSY. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $78,940,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $67,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $43,410,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $28,845,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMSY remained flat at $$36.98 during trading hours on Thursday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

