Syquant Capital Sas Purchases Shares of 57,462 GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,464,000. GW Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.18% of GW Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 246,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH remained flat at $$218.46 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,236. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,180 shares of company stock worth $451,596. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.