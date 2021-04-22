Syquant Capital Sas Sells 19,000 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Syquant Capital Sas cut its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems comprises approximately 15.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.38% of Varian Medical Systems worth $61,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR stock remained flat at $$177.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $177.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average of $174.93.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

