Syquant Capital Sas Takes Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,000. Navistar International makes up about 2.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.18% of Navistar International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Navistar International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 3,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. Navistar International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

