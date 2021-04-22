Syquant Capital Sas Takes Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 461,871 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,671,000. NIC accounts for 4.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.69% of NIC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NIC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter worth about $4,241,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NIC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NIC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGOV stock remained flat at $$34.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGOV shares. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

