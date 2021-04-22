Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $3.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 million to $4.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $16.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.21 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $17.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

