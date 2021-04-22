Syscoin Trading Down 17.7% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $221.42 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.83 or 0.00514323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000835 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,801,380 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.