Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.97

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 69931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $532,917.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Systemax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Systemax by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Systemax by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Systemax by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Systemax by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

