T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.55 and its 200 day moving average is $155.89. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

