T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $179.20 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

