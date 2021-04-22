T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.