Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $53.91

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.91, but opened at $56.66. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.20, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 76,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

