Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $53.91

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.91, but opened at $56.66. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.20, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 76,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
