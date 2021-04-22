Tadpole Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $2.96 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for $12.84 or 0.00026144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $101,770.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00267123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.18 or 0.00965296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.82 or 1.00151057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00592476 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

