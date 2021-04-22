Tadpole Finance Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.54 or 0.00023156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $84,628.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00274413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.01001850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00646326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,795.93 or 0.99317823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

