Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.1% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

