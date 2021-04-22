TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Issues Earnings Results

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

TAL stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.14. 47,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

