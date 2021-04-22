Talos Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $926.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 33.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

