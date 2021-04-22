Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

