Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.46.
Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $123.74.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
