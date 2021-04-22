Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 429.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Apple by 307.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in Apple by 327.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

