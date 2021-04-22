Tap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $498,788.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Tap has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $498,788.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00072493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00745482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.23 or 0.08123844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00050630 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

