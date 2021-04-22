Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

