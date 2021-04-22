Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Target worth $69,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

