Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Down 3.2%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 38,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,038,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $519.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

