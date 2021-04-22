Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Down 3.2%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 38,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,038,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $519.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
