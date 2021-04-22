Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,727 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,096. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

