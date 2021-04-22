TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock Price Down 4%

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.04 and last traded at $44.31. Approximately 28,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 995,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in TCF Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

